December 13, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE PALACE GUARD: Meet the Untouchables – The Public Figures Mainstream Comics Won’t Mock. It starts with VP Kamala Harris, but you may be surprised who else made the list:

The following politicians and public figures are ripe for ridicule. Some have behaved badly. Others repeatedly share bizarre opinions on social media and elsewhere. Political satirists should be salivating at the thought of mocking them, and speaking “truth to power” in the process. But Kimmel, Colbert, Meyers, McKinnon, Bee and the rest of the mainstream comedy crowd stand down, time and again. Let’s meet these comedy “untouchables” and learn why comedians are missing plenty of material.

Since late night television exists to service an ever-shrinking audience, no wonder they won’t dunk on the left’s favorite totalitarians.