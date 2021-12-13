December 13, 2021

KAMALA CAN DO IT ALL!

● Psaki insists Harris still border czar after Guatemalan leader claims no contact.

● ‘How do I know it’s actually working?’ Kamala Harris really inspires confidence in her ability to fulfill new role as Biden’s electric vehicle ambassador.

● “Biden announced that Harris would head up the administration’s efforts to monitor and combat what he called the Republican Party’s ‘unprecedented assault on democracy.’”

● Biden: I’m putting Kamala Harris in charge of getting voting rights legislation passed through Congress. “Ah, that’s nice of him. Something new for her to fail at instead of just failing to ease the border crisis.”

Flashback: How Joe Biden is Hanging Kamala Harris Out to Dry.

But it’s not too late to turn things around, insists the Politico! ‘Does Kamala Harris Have Some Challenges Right Now? You Bet She Does.’ Here’s the Fix. A onetime political rock star is having a brutal season in the polls. We asked political consultants how a pioneering vice president can right her political ship.