December 13, 2021

NEWS FROM THE BLUE ZONES: NBC crew robbed in Oakland. “An NBC Sports crew working on assignment in Oakland, Calif., was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning, according to a report from The Mercury News, and the robbers got away with a camera from the crew’s vehicle.”

But wait, there’s more: “This robbery is reportedly the third involving news organizations in Oakland within 2 1/2 weeks’ time.”

Related: “And progressives—I count myself as one of them—do ruin cities. Or, at least, they put in place policies that cause profound harm to the people living in them. An obvious case-in-point is the call to defund the police. It’s a slogan that fits nicely on a bumper sticker, but what are its consequences in practice?”