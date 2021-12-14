December 14, 2021

ENABLING CHILD MOLESTATION AND STATUTORY RAPE: Biden’s Education Dept. to stop collecting data on sexual assault allegations by teachers.

In an apparent move to appease teachers’ unions, the Biden administration’s Department of Education intends to repeal a Trump-era effort to collect data on sex crimes committed by teachers against their students.

The Department of Education said on Thursday that the Office for Civil Rights will not ask school districts any questions about teacher-on-student sexual assault allegations as part of its 2021-2022 Civil Rights Data Collection.

The change is supposedly designed to “reduce burden and duplication of data,” according to a department spokesman who spoke to the Washington Free Beacon.