December 14, 2021

THAT’S NOT GOOD: Engineers say leaning tower of San Francisco is on the move again.

The building, known for years for a pronounced tilt, moved another quarter inch during the four days it took to install a test piling, NBC Bay Area reported. The tower has settled almost two inches at the northwest corner and tilts just more than two feet at the same edge since work to secure its north and west sides began in May.

The latest data, which tracks settlement, tilting and water pressure levels under the building, shows that it also settled another tenth of an inch during the installation.

Geotechnical engineer Bob Pyke said the movement is small yet significant. “This is a large drop — you can’t see the scale on this plot — but this is a pretty dramatic effect,” he told NBC.