December 13, 2021

THE FONZ’S TRIUMPH SOLD AT AUCTION: 1949 Triumph Trophy 500. “There are quite a few iconic movie motorcycles—the 1961 Triumph TR6 Trophy from The Great Escape comes to mind immediately, as does the Captain America Harley-Davidson in Easy Rider. It’s easy to overlook the customized 1949 Triumph Trophy 500 ridden by Arthur Fonzarelli in the Happy Days television show, but it was seen by far more people than the movie bikes in the show’s 11-season run. Bonhams sold The Fonz Triumph at the TMC Presents…Hollywood Cool auction for a staggering $231,562. The Happy Days Fonz Triumph has an unexpected tie-in with the Triumph from The Great Escape. In an odd twist, the Triumph Trophy 500 was customized by Bud Ekins. As most motorcyclists know, Ekins performed the famous jump over the barbed wire fence in The Great Escape. Ekins was Steve McQueen’s stunt double, and the Triumph TR6 Trophy was pretending to be a BMW R 75. This Fonz Triumph is one of three that was built for the show.”