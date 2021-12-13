December 13, 2021

OF THE DECADE: Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year.

A friend comments: “Good call. He’s a delightfully odd human being. His eccentricity and ingenuity are truly historic and worthy of the title. Give me the Elons of the world any day over the self-important pencil-pushing desk poghs within the sad little DC bubble….the utterly useless, wholly uninspiring political elitists of recent past. Elon is a real mover and shaker – he’s among a select few worldwide who truly make things happen. An actual genius. Time got it right for the first time in a very long while.”

She’s right.