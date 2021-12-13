December 13, 2021

FOREIGN COLLUSION: Peter Lucas: Joe Biden needs to answer questions on Hunter Biden’s Chinese connections.

Two weeks after the meeting, Bobulinski set up SinoHawk Holdings LLC, a global investment firm seeded with $10 million in Chinese money to buy projects in the U.S. and around the world, according to Devine.

Twenty percent of the equity shares of the company were for Hunter Biden, 10% for Jim Biden and another 10% held by Hunter for “the big guy,” who is Joe Biden.

All of this barely touches the surface of Hunter Biden setting up meetings for Joe Biden with Hunter’s benefactors from Russia, the Ukraine and Kazakhstan, all the while that Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian energy company, is paying Hunter $83,333 a month for doing nothing.

The Russian oligarchs have nothing on the Bidens. The Bidens are American oligarchs.