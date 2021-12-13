Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
SJWS ALWAYS DOUBLE DOWN, WHICH IS OFTEN A POOR STRATEGY: …
FIRST-TERM LAME DUCK: Americans Continue to Sour on Biden’s Handling of All Sorts of Issues. UPDA…
»
December 13, 2021
DEAL OF THE DAY:
Cast Iron Skillet Set – 8″ + 12″-Inch Frying Pan.
#CommissionEarned
Tweet
Posted by
Helen Smith
at 10:02 am
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE