December 13, 2021

SPEAKING OF HOAXES, THE ENTIRE COUNTRY SAW THE ELECTION STOLEN ON JAN 6TH: Nancy Pelosi’s January 6th Select Committee Hoax.

To pretend otherwise to admit to glaring innumeracy. Or to partisanship so blind you refuse to see the truth. Or perhaps just to such a normalcy bias you’re still trying to sing yourself to sleep. I have bad news. It’s not safe to sleep. Might not be again in my life time. If you let them get away with stealing the ballot box, what do you think comes next? Wakey wakey!