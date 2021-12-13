December 13, 2021

REPORT FROM BUDAPEST: Mel Gibson, Hungary, And The Sense Of Normal. “I called Budapest a safe haven for Western conservatives; but, of course, I know this is not the reason they’re shooting The Continental here, but rather because Hungary is a popular movie location. Nevertheless, if Mel Gibson walks around Budapest, he can experience something that’s natural for the locals but remarkable for many conservative expats: a sense of normal. From a Hungarian point of view, the absurdity of cancel culture and P.C. terror is easy to understand. We have the Brussels elites, our own P.C. police who are more furious and frustrated every year, because, despite their efforts, Hungary is still a well-functioning country.”

They do hate those.