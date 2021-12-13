December 13, 2021

IT’S A TERRIBLE AGENDA RUNNING SMACK-DAB INTO REALITY BEFORE IT’S EVEN ENACTED: Build Back beatdown for Biden: Fiscal double whammy for prez and his agenda.

The Congressional Budget Office released a report that examined the true cost of the Biden BBB plan — minus the accounting gimmicks. The results were devastating: twice as high as previously reported and closer to $5 trillion in spending over the next decade. Instead of “paying for itself,” as Biden claims, the deficit could skyrocket by almost $3 trillion more if Congress passes BBB.

Whoops! This is a bit more than a rounding error. If a private CEO tried to get away with these accounting scams, they’d be put in jail.

West Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is now admitting the obvious: He’s worried that another multitrillion-dollar spending bill steamrolling through this Democratic Congress will make the inflation contagion worse.

He wants a “strategic pause” for a social-welfare/climate-change bill that he now calls bad for the country — and especially bad for West Virginia, a gas and coal state.