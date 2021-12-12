December 12, 2021

THE CHICOMS ARE SUPER CEREAL ABOUT CREATING MANBEARPIG! China Develops Humanized Pigs to Simulate COVID-19 Infection for Future Testing of Vaccines and Drugs.

Chinese scientists from the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMCAS) announced the discovery of a scientific process that created humanized pigs where they could infect with the novel coronavirus and use it for research.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences is the world’s largest research institution of its kind, presenting their humanized pigs first in a study titled “Establishment of a Humanized Swine Model for COVID-19,” which was published in August in the journal Cell Discovery. It promoted genetically modified pigs with high similarities with the human body for COVID-19 research.