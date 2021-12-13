December 13, 2021

I LIKE THE CUT OF HIS JIB: DeSantis has a plan for “unauthorized aliens”: Bus them to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard. “Governor DeSantis already issued an executive order enlisting Florida’s law enforcement agencies to collect information on illegal immigrants relocated to Florida by the federal government. He has also filed a lawsuit against the federal government. This program is his latest move in trying to hold the Biden administration accountable for its lack of seriousness on security at the southern border. DeSantis says, maybe with tongue in cheek, that if Florida bussed illegal migrants to places like Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard, the southern border would be closed the next day.”