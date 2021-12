KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Someone Should Tell the MSM That Trump Is No Longer President. “What’s really going on here is that the Democrats know that they can’t run on anything that President Pervwhisper is doing, so they have to keep running against Donald Trump. It reeks of desperation, and I think that they’re about to find out that the anti-Trump tantrums have a shelf life that isn’t as long as they thought.”