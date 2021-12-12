December 12, 2021

DEMOCRATS’ EXPLOITATION OF THE WORKERS: Truck drivers work ‘thankless’ job, face worker shortage.

Ask anyone at Capitol Waste Services for one word to describe the work truckers there do, and you’ll often hear some version of “thankless.”

“People are calling, saying that the barrel wasn’t put exactly back at the same exact spot where they put it,” said Eric Manning, operations manager at Capitol Waste Services in East Boston. “One barrel at their house is what they think is all that they’re picking up. They don’t understand there’s thousands and thousands more.”

“If you sat there for the first half hour in the morning and listened to the calls that come in, it’s horrendous, horrendous, the things people squawk about and things that come out of their mouth,” Leo Merullo, Capitol Waste’s supervisor, added, explaining that the issue is new since the pandemic hit.

Douglas Cruz, a driver at Capitol Waste for 10 years, is the first to acknowledge that the job isn’t for everyone. “Nobody wants to do this job, because it’s hard work,” he said. “We have to wake up, cold, hot and rainy and snow, and a lot of people like easy jobs, you know?”