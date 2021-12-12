«
»

December 12, 2021

ROGER KIMBALL: Civilizational Suicide, Not Omicron, Is Killing Us. “Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports that it has documented zero deaths from the Omicron variant of the world’s most popular virus.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:51 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.