December 12, 2021
ROGER KIMBALL: Civilizational Suicide, Not Omicron, Is Killing Us. “Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports that it has documented zero deaths from the Omicron variant of the world’s most popular virus.”
ROGER KIMBALL: Civilizational Suicide, Not Omicron, Is Killing Us. “Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports that it has documented zero deaths from the Omicron variant of the world’s most popular virus.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.