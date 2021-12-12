December 12, 2021

PROFESSOR CARRINGTON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Scientists just spotted a massive storm from a sun-like star. “Scientists observed EK Draconis as it hurled a burst of plasma into space that proved more massive than any previously recorded for a sun-like star. Our sun may have had similarly powerful storms in its past, which could have left their mark on Earth and its neighbors, the researchers concluded on December 9 in Nature Astronomy.”

So long as it doesn’t have similarly powerful storms in its future.