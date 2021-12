THEY SEEM ALL CUTE AND PLAYFUL AT THE ZOO BUT AT ROOT THEY’RE JUST WEASELS: Man attacked by 20 otters, bitten 26 times: ‘I thought I was going to die’.

Otters are like the federal government I guess. Except we don’t put government officials in zoos so I don’t know if they’re cute there. … kind of doubt it, but sometimes I think it would be worth trying. Alas, they’d continue conducting business from the zoos.