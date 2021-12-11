«

December 11, 2021

OH, SURE. AND COVID IS WHAT IS CAUSING ALL THE STILLBIRTHS:  UK: Surge in Heart Problems Blamed on ‘Post Pandemic Stress Disorder’.

I’ve even heard that cold weather causes clots. Because of course it does. Look, this stuff down my back is yellow and smells.

I repeat: do you trust the Federal government that much that you’re willing to do this considering how desperate they are to get this stuff in your personal veins that you’re actually using at this moment? Because I’m not. I will have the vaccine when I’m allowed to inject vinaigrette salad dressing into the veins of any members of the Junta it pleases me. Until they take that offer, no sale.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:34 am
