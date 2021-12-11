December 11, 2021

AS I POINTED OUT BEFORE IN REFERENCE TO ALL OF THESE “COVID MEASURES”: If any of them were effective, we’d see a huge, disparate impact between states, because even in the mid 2020, these were applied in wildly different ways across the country, as we found out. And yet, the results are more or less the same everywhere. Worse, in this case, the bad effects of infection are almost non-existent in normal, healthy children anyway. And they rarely transmit the disease. We know this. And yet the torture of the innocent continues. No, Our Kids Are Not As Resilient As The Experts Said They’d Be.

How long will you tolerate this?