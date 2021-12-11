«
»

December 11, 2021

OF COURSE THEY’RE TOLERANT. YOU’RE JUST THE DEBIL!  From The “Democrats Are Tolerant” Files…

You can’t really expect them to have sympathy  tolerance for the devil, can you? After all, they’re democrats of wealth and taste.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.