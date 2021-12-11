December 11, 2021
OF COURSE THEY’RE TOLERANT. YOU’RE JUST THE DEBIL! From The “Democrats Are Tolerant” Files…
You can’t really expect them to have
sympathy tolerance for the devil, can you? After all, they’re democrats of wealth and taste.
OF COURSE THEY’RE TOLERANT. YOU’RE JUST THE DEBIL! From The “Democrats Are Tolerant” Files…
You can’t really expect them to have
sympathy tolerance for the devil, can you? After all, they’re democrats of wealth and taste.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.