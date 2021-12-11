December 11, 2021

WHY IS CNN SO OBSESSED WITH FOX NEWS? Chris Cuomo allegedly blasted Janice Dean as ‘that Fox weather bitch’ in smear plot.

Chris Cuomo schemed to discredit Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, allegedly calling her “that Fox weather bitch” in texts after she criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo for transferring COVID-19 patients to nursing homes.

Fox’s senior meteorologist Dean lost her mother and father-in-law to COVID in March and April of 2020, and became an outspoken critic of the governor and his deadly policy to allow COVID-19 patients into nursing homes, saying on “Fox & Friends,” “He needs to go to jail!”

According to a source, canned CNN anchor Chris wanted to fight to defend his brother and texted with Andrew’s staff about how to discredit Dean.

The source said Chris allegedly asked in a text to an Andrew Cuomo staffer how he could go after “this Fox weather bitch……Any help painting her as a far right crazy?”

Meanwhile, CNN’s Oliver Darcy continues to paint Jussie Smollett as a victim of MAGA country. As Kyle Smith writes in response:

He complains that Sean Hannity, “and other bad faith media personalities on the right, used Smollett’s conviction to (predictably) attack the news media and aim to delegitimize the credibility of the entire press.” Bad faith? Because the press doesn’t have any other credibility issues? It was just this one little whoopsie, which we all should ignore so as not to hurt the feelings of social-fabric-shredding billion-dollar corporations and their $6 million-a-year talking heads? “Propagandists,” Darcy continues, “know that their power increases substantially when they can convince their audiences not to trust other sources of information. And so, Smollett’s case is very valuable to them.” Let’s talk about facts Yeah, and you know what might be a solid way to fight off those who say you’re not trustworthy, CNN? Actually being trustworthy. Darcy concludes his snit with the most beautiful piece of Oliver Darcy-ism I’ve ever come across: “When you cannot argue on the facts, it is much easier to dismiss a story in its entirety and go after the credibility of the press for reporting on it. It’s the timeless play — one that played on repeat during the Trump administration . . .” The Smollett story fell apart precisely because of the facts! Arguing the facts is what Smollett’s detractors have been doing since Day One. It is Smollett and his defenders who have been arguing ludicrous fiction, and now that we know the truth, the story therefore should, actually, be “dismiss[ed] in its entirety.” But anyway, what about Trump???

