December 10, 2021

LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES: When the Crime Wave Hits Your Family: Our nanny’s living room in Oakland was sprayed with bullets. It didn’t even make the local news. The press has been told to downplay these stories because they don’t fit the narrative.

But as the crime wave affects people with nannies, it’s likely to start to be noticed anyway: “And progressives—I count myself as one of them—do ruin cities. Or, at least, they put in place policies that cause profound harm to the people living in them. An obvious case-in-point is the call to defund the police. It’s a slogan that fits nicely on a bumper sticker, but what are its consequences in practice?”

Consequences? Blue cities are getting them good and hard. Mostly for poor and working-class people, but as they work their way up the income distribution, I expect a phase change in chattering-class attitudes.