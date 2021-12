CHINESE COUPLES PUSH BACK ON XI’S PRO-NATALIST POLICIES: “We want to have sex, not children…. Having a child or not is our choice to make and our fundamental right. We don’t need anyone to tell us how to live.”

More bleedover from Western politics. Enjoy it, CCP!

From the comments: “China banning vasectomies in an attempt to spur baby-making. The dark night of The Handmaiden’s Tale is always descending on America and yet lands only in China…”