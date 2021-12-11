December 11, 2021

DUMB AND DUMBERER: CNN And MSNBC Coverage of Smollett Verdict.

Look, no one expected the MSM to apologize for drawing conclusions about the Jussie Smollett in January 2019 when the supposed attack happened. Heck, we’re still waiting for them to apologize for believing the Russiagate hoax. But to be honest, a wealthy TV star who desires to get a sandwich from the local Subway at 2AM is a bit odd. That he decided to walk to the subway when the temperature was -16 degrees should have raised questions. Instead, they bought his pile of bull crap without asking any questions. After all, it was the perfect liberal media story— a victim who was both gay and black attacked by two white racists who supported Donald Trump. If Smollett didn’t make it up, someone in the liberal media would have. coverage of Smollett verdict

Now that a jury has convicted Smollett for making up the attack, the post-verdict reaction of the liberal mainstream media is just as stupid as the Smollett defense’s decision to have their client testify at the trial. Their post-verdict coverage downplayed the Smollett conviction and beat up conservatives.

As reported by Fox News, CNN’s website said, “Jussie Smollett guilty on some charges.” SOME? He was found guilty on five out of six charges. That’s 83%, not some. Meatloaf used to sing a song called, “Two out of three ain’t bad.” If two out of three ain’t bad, for the prosecution, five out of six isn’t some and has to be even better than “ain’t bad.”