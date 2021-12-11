December 11, 2021

THE DEMAND FOR HATE CRIMES IN AMERICA FAR EXCEEDS THE SUPPLY: Jussie Smollett is part of a larger trend of fake hate crimes.

That the people who perpetuate these deceptions are either too stupid or selfish to see this will never cease to amaze.

In 2019, for example, an Ohio University student claimed to have received three threatening anti-LGBT letters. Law enforcement officials said later she authored the messages herself, charging her with three counts of making false alarms.

A former student at North Park University in Chicago was likewise caught fabricating a story about receiving threatening, slur-riddled notes mentioning then-President-elect Donald Trump. Like the aforementioned Ohio University incident, the North Park student posted the messages, some of which contained anti-gay slurs, herself.

Earlier, in 2016, a former employee of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Bean Blossom, Indiana, was discovered to have vandalized his own place of employment following the election of Trump. The former employee, who is gay, defaced the church with an image of a swastika and the words “Heil Trump” and “Fag Church.”

Elsewhere, a Muslim student at the University of Louisiana said two white men wearing “Make America Great Again” hats ripped her hijab from her head the day after Trump won the election. She admitted later she concocted the story from thin air.