December 11, 2021
RADICAL CHIC, THE PRESIDENT KLAIN ERA:
● Why Did Biden Nominate Saule Omarova in the First Place?
● Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm sings the praises of banning gasoline in music video that should’ve been left in the ground.
● Biden Appoints US Maritime Administrator With Zero Shipping Experience During Worst Shipping Crisis In Decades.
● Senate Confirms Radical Eco-Terrorist as Chief of the Bureau of Land Management.
● Kamala Harris doing damage control after encouraging student who accused Israel of genocide.
● Biden’s OMB Pick, Neera Tanden, Is a Conspiracy Theorist Who Pushed False and Disputed Election Information on Twitter.
Flashback: The Mark of Klain. “[A]ll in all, things have worked out pretty darn well for Ron Klain. For America? Not so much.”