December 11, 2021

RADICAL CHIC, THE PRESIDENT KLAIN ERA:

Why Did Biden Nominate Saule Omarova in the First Place?

Meet Rachel Rollins.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm sings the praises of banning gasoline in music video that should’ve been left in the ground.

Biden Appoints US Maritime Administrator With Zero Shipping Experience During Worst Shipping Crisis In Decades.

Senate Confirms Radical Eco-Terrorist as Chief of the Bureau of Land Management.

Kamala Harris doing damage control after encouraging student who accused Israel of genocide.

Biden’s OMB Pick, Neera Tanden, Is a Conspiracy Theorist Who Pushed False and Disputed Election Information on Twitter.

Flashback: The Mark of Klain. “[A]ll in all, things have worked out pretty darn well for Ron Klain. For America? Not so much.”

 

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:44 pm
