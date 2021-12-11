December 11, 2021

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! The White House Sicced Fact Checkers on Townhall...for Quoting Biden.

In the clip Townhall tweeted, President Biden says “Nationally, prices are down seven cents a gallon,” meaning Gwin’s claim that the video was edited to omit the president noting falling gas prices is entirely false.

But after the Biden lackey made his false claim, PolitiFact conveniently decided to fact-check Townhall’s video, asking our team for an explanation and citing the White House as the source of their scrutiny.

Townhall responded to PolitiFact via email:

Townhall was directly quoting the president in our tweet. In the clip, Biden is heard saying, “Nationally, prices are down seven cents a gallon, continuing to fall. We’re making progress. We’re going to keep at it to ensure the American people are paying their fair share for gas.”

We have added an extended clip on Twitter, which includes Biden going on to say “not being gouged for gas.” This does not change what Biden said in our original clip.

Subsequently, PolitiFact published a “story” on Townhall’s video that would impress any crisis public relations firm with its scrambling to clarify what Biden *meant* with his words:

The full context of Biden’s Dec. 8 remarks indicates that he was talking about working to lower the price of gas to a more reasonable amount for Americans, not raise or maintain it. The line was met with applause from the crowd at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

Nowhere does PolitiFact dispute what Biden said, because they can’t — it’s on video — nor did they find any editing by Townhall that changed what Biden said. But that didn’t stop them from doing additional damage control for President Biden, claiming that Townhall’s “follow-up tweet wrongly claimed that omitting Biden’s final words did not change the meaning of his sentence.”