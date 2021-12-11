December 11, 2021
WELCOME BACK, CARTER: Annual inflation rises to 6.8 percent, the highest rate since 1982.
As Glenn wrote on Thursday in the New York Post: The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency.
