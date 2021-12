JUSSIE SMOLLETT BECOMES UNPERSON: MSNBC primetime hosts completely avoid disgraced actor’s conviction.

The network isn’t alone though: “In 2019, the networks hyped the shocking claims of Empire actor Jussie Smollett, that he had been attacked by a deranged MAGA mob on the streets of Chicago. Now, ABC, CBS and NBC are hiding Smollett’s trial for allegedly hoaxing the whole thing.”