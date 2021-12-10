December 10, 2021

«
CYBERSECURITY: Lack of Patching Leaves 300,000 Routers at Risk for Attack. “A new report from security firm Eclypsium says that of the approximately 2 million MikroTik routers deployed in small-office and home-office (SOHO) settings, 1.88 million — or 94% — have the router’s management interface, Winbox, exposed to the Internet. The open ports are not the default setting, suggesting that either users are willfully undermining their security or the configuration is a sign that the devices have been compromised, says Scott Scheferman, principal cyber strategist at Eclypsium.”

