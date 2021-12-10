December 10, 2021

HMM: China’s New Hypersonic Aircraft Is Based on a Rejected NASA Design.

The U.S. and China are in the midst of a space and aviation race. . . .

China’s space agency recently announced that it is building a fission reactor for the Moon that will reportedly be 100 times more powerful than one in development by NASA. China’s government also announced earlier this year that it will collaborate with Russia on a lunar space station, which will directly rival NASA’s lunar Gateway program. In October, China also launched a hypersonic missile with “an advanced space capability” that took U.S. officials by surprise.