December 9, 2021

THE CORBYNIZATION OF DEMOCRATIC CONTINUES APACE: AOC goes full Jeremy Corbyn.



For a party whose members hear supposed racial dog whistles in even the most mundane language, it’s amazing Democrats never seem to notice their own actual dog whistles.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York went full Jeremy Corbyn this week in defense of a fellow New York House Representative, Jamaal Bowman, who has been targeted by the Democratic Socialists of America for being insufficiently committed to the cause of Palestine.

Bowman, whose district is heavily Jewish, “has been an incredible champion [for Palestine] given the community that he’s in,” Ocasio-Cortez told Politico this week.

Well, this is subtle!

* * * * * * * *

Yes, Bowman’s district has a large Jewish population. So, go ahead and determine for yourself what Ocasio-Cortez meant by “given the community that he’s in.” A faithful paraphrasing could easily read, “He’s doing a pretty good job advocating for Palestine, considering he’s at the mercy of the Jews in his district!”

Ah, where are those dog-whistle experts when you need them?

Ocasio-Cortez blames Jewish constituents and sets forth a double standard when it comes to Israel. You probably won’t hear her complain about the genocide China is conducting, but Israel is somehow perfidious for even just defending its civilian population from indiscriminate missile attacks.

“What he is doing is walking a very difficult path, quite alone,” the congresswoman added. “I think the goal here is to stand with and advocate for Palestinian human rights. And so what’s really important for us is to transform the communities into supporting that.”