December 10, 2021

GOOD: No Qualified Immunity as to Alleged Deliberate Omission of Key Facts from Arrest Warrant.

UPDATE: On the other hand, Bill Barr Gets Away With Busting Heads in Lafayette Square Because He’s a Fed: “In lower courts’ view, [a] federal badge now equals absolute immunity.” “Judge Dabney Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia did not dismiss the case because of the OIG report, but rather because her reading of the precedents cited by the plaintiffs led her to grant the federal actors official immunity. . . . In other words, if the judiciary pinpoints any highly subjective measure that differentiates a case from those already on the books, then the ruling judge can use his or her discretion in shielding a federal official from accountability. It is essentially a federal and even more rigorous version of qualified immunity, the legal construct which allows state and local government actors to violate your rights unless the exact way they misbehaved has been outlined and published in a previous court precedent.”

This is a judge-created doctrine with no basis in the Constitution. The Framers would have been appalled.