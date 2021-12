PROFESSOR CARRINGTON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Understanding just how big solar flares can get: Recasting the iconic Carrington Event as just one of many superstorms in Earth’s past, scientists reveal the potential for even more massive, and potentially destructive, eruptions from the Sun. “If anything, the Sun has been holding back in the modern era. Evidence from the more distant past points to a few solar storms that make the Carrington Event seem almost puny by comparison.”