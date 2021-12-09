December 9, 2021

HOW BAD CAN IT BE? Bros., Lecce: We Eat at The Worst Michelin Starred Restaurant, Ever. “Everything tasted like fish, even the non-fish courses. . . . I’ve checked Trip Advisor. Other people who’ve eaten at Bros were served food. Some of them got meat, and ravioli, and more than one slice of bread. Some of them were served things that needed to be eaten with forks and spoons. We got a tablespoon of crab.”

Also: “Recommendation: Do not eat here. I cannot express this enough. This was single-handedly one of the worse wastes of money in my entire food and travel writing career bwah ha ha ha ha ha ha oh my god.”

Plus: “The next day, one of the staff tried contacting the only single female member of our party via Instagram messages. ‘Hey, I served you last night!’ he wrote. She immediately blocked him.”