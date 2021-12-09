December 9, 2021

MICHAEL WALSH: It’s Bad Out There and Getting Worse.

Back in the early days of talk radio, the late Bob Grant used to have a tagline: “It’s sick out there and getting sicker.”

The pugnacious New York City host, who ruled the local airwaves on WABC in the ’80s and early ’90s, came to fame during the previous nadir in the city’s fortunes, the David Dinkins administration of 1990–93. Crime was out of control, murder was at record highs (2605 in 1990), and there seemed no way out of the sealed box decades of Democratic administrations had constructed for the city.

Then came the Rudolf Giuliani administration (1994–2001) and things changed almost overnight. New police chief Bill Bratton cracked down on so-called “lifestyle crime,” such as the city’s omnipresent squeegee men—intimidating derelicts who “cleaned” car windshields with filthy rags for a mere quarter—and subway turnstile jumpers. By 1995, murders had fallen to 1,550 and by 2001, they had plummeted to 960. All that was required was political willpower.

* * * * * * * *

The Trump interregnum between eight years of Obama and four (?) years of Brandon gave us full employment, a strong economy, plentiful oil and gas, low inflation, a sturdy stock- and real-estate market, and a stable society that was not always at each other’s throats.

That’s all gone now, replaced by soaring crime rates, domestic totalitarianism, international instability, and a continuing, manufactured and media-whipped hysteria over the “pandemic” as we enter the “dark winter” that candidate Biden promised and is steadily delivering on[.]

In short, it’s bad out there and getting worse. So what are you going to do about it?