December 9, 2021

ROGER SIMON: COVID May Be Waning, but Will They Tell Us?

Of course, things could change, a more dangerous variant could come along or Omicron could morph in some unforeseen manner, but If I am correct, then we are witnessing the beginning of the end of an era when politics overwhelmed science to a degree that it practically destroyed our country and the world. What a relief. What Happy New Year this could be. Let’s sing that great song from World War I. We all feel as if we’ve been through it. Not so fast, grasshopper. It’s not over yet, just starting a new phase. Again, if I am correct, I have two predictions to make that are to some degree related and not entirely optimistic. In fact the second is about as pessimistic as it gets if we don’t watch our steps. Joe Biden, to get a very needed political boost, and with him Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the great control freaks of American history, willing to change his opinion at any time as long as we follow his opinion, will claim victory and try to take credit for this to the nth degree—an attempt that is as nauseating as it is ludicrous. This will be echoed by much of our media but at least as many, hopefully more, of our citizens will be skeptical. A battle will ensue between the two sides not all that different from what we have now. Much more ominous, until there is a regime change at the presidential level, they will never tell us the pandemic is really over. Instead they will say the situation is slightly better (for now), but we must always maintain our guard with extreme vigilance. Otherwise it can come back at a moment’s notice. That means continued masking (where authorities deem necessary) and booster shots every few months like teeth cleanings, probably intermittent lockdowns as well. (Schools could practice those like fire drills.) We should still maintain social distancing when we can. You never know what your neighbor might be carrying. It’s a good habit. Like flossing. We must do all this into perpetuity. Am I exaggerating? Not if you ask the prime minister of New Zealand who has already asserted there will never be an endpoint to the vaccination program in her country. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has just informed us he believes the “acute phase” of the pandemic will end in 2022, but evinces “surprise” that so many resist vaccination and masks.

Flashback: Ignoring Them Is the Only Way Out.

We can’t eat enough medium-well steaks to get the CDC to stop recommending that we not eat medium-rare, let alone steak tartare. If you ask epidemiologists whether human conversation is safe, their minds call up computer animations of people projectile-vomiting red and blue blocks of “droplets” on each other. If you asked public-health authorities for permission to be born and live a life, there’s no way they could just, you know, approve of that in an unqualified way. You just have to remember that you’ll never be in less danger to yourself or others until dead. They’re waiting for us — the people. The people began locking down and shutting in and buying masks last February, when public-health officials were telling you that masks were racist and that you should attend Chinese New Year parades to show you weren’t afraid. The people began traveling out more — based on the Google traffic data — before the lockdowns were eased. When does it end? When we end it.

And it’s ending, despite Biden and Fauci’s dreams of endless lockdowns: “On Saturday in New York City you needed a vaccine passport to eat in a restaurant or grab a drink in a bar, work out in a gym, go to a movie, or attend any sporting event. Just four hours to the west nearly 110,000 maskless Penn State Nittany Lion fans who had to provide no health records to anyone to attend the game reveled in their school’s biggest football game in two years, packed as close together as possible all clad in white in one of the great football cathedrals of this country. Watch this video and tell me which America you want to live in, the one where you have freedom and embrace life or the one where you either bow down to the authoritarian whims of a group of leaders who don’t even follow their own rules or have no ability to do anything.”