December 9, 2021

QUESTIONS ASKED: Curiouser and Curiouser. “Over the past weekend, a strange news feed about possible white supremacists marching at the Lincoln Memorial popped up on one of my YouTube subscriptions; then disappeared within a few hours of being up…what audience was this meant for? Then today I come across this article from POWERLINE. So it would appear that not only are the ‘Patriot Front’ an Astroturf group, but according to the Washington Post headlines, ‘experts say’ a ‘white supremacist march in D.C. was pushed by a fake Twitter account.’ What in the wide world of sports is going on here? Your thoughts?”