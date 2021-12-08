December 8, 2021

«
AS ALWAYS, THERE IS NO WAY ANY SATIRIST CAN IMPROVE UPON REAL LIFE FOR ITS PURE ABSURDITY: Dozens of Camels Ejected from Saudi Beauty Contest over Botox.

Note that the article is from the AP wire, not the Babylon Bee.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 9:22 pm
