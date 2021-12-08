December 8, 2021
AS ALWAYS, THERE IS NO WAY ANY SATIRIST CAN IMPROVE UPON REAL LIFE FOR ITS PURE ABSURDITY: Dozens of Camels Ejected from Saudi Beauty Contest over Botox.
Note that the article is from the AP wire, not the Babylon Bee.
AS ALWAYS, THERE IS NO WAY ANY SATIRIST CAN IMPROVE UPON REAL LIFE FOR ITS PURE ABSURDITY: Dozens of Camels Ejected from Saudi Beauty Contest over Botox.
Note that the article is from the AP wire, not the Babylon Bee.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.