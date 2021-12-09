December 9, 2021

CRITICIZING CHINA IS RIGHT OUT BECAUSE REASONS: “The school’s theory appears to be that criticizing a foreign country and its government is somehow inherently improper.”

Well, when it’s China, anyway. Plus: “This is also part of a broader trend that I’ve seen where criticisms of China—indeed, in context clearly criticisms of the Chinese government—have led to punishment or demand for punishment on the theory that they may offend some Chinese-Americans or might unintentionally encourage violent attacks on Asian-Americans.”

Weirdly, you’re also not supposed to talk about who’s actually engaged in making most of the violent attacks on Asian-Americans.