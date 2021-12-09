December 9, 2021

THEY’LL PUT A KNIFE IN YOUR BACK, OR AT LEAST IN YOUR DELMONICO STEAK: Inside the cutthroat world of competitive meat judging. “Competitive meat judging’s highest stakes are in the intercollegiate circuit, where a number of schools send students on a whirlwind tour of the nation’s most hallowed meat lockers to prove their stuff. It’s not easy: Competitors spend hours on their feet in frigid rooms, trying their best to evaluate qualities like the size of a cut of meat, its degree of fat marbling, and the age of the animal it came from using nothing but visual cues.”