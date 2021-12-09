December 9, 2021

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, TOTALITARIAN EDITION: College Republicans penalized for committing ‘inappropriate conduct’ around its ‘What is a woman?’ video. “SLU Office of Student Responsibility and Community Standards assistant director William Bowey and case manager Dani Phillips sent an email to Baker stating that the September 29 video may ‘involve violations of the Community Standards as found in the Saint Louis University Student Handbook’” The video uses the line ‘What is a woman?’ to refute fellow students’ endorsement of leftist gender ideology.”

I remember when investment in higher education was justified on the grounds that it promoted critical thinking and open discussion.