December 8, 2021

DEMS SILENT ABOUT NEW DATA ON TRUMP TAX CUTS: Heartland Institute’s Justin Haskins took a look at the IRS Statistics of Income (SOI) data for 2017 and 2018 and found — surprise! — the Trump tax cuts helped middle class taxpayers far more than “the rich.”

Funny thing, though, neither His Fraudulency, nor Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi or any of the other leading Democrats asked yesterday for comment responded, even though the data demonstrates they were all wrong on the issue in 2017 and since. Why you suppose that is?