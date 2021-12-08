December 8, 2021

WELL:

🚨🚨 New poll from @WSJ shows a seismic shift among Hispanic voters:

☑️ Biden’s approval rating among Hispanics is 12 pts underwater

☑️ For the first time, Hispanics are now evenly split on the 2022 Congressional ballot

☑️ Biden is only +1 in a 2024 rematch with Trump pic.twitter.com/dHX1BPM2M0

