«
»

December 8, 2021

WELL:

It would be delightfully ironic if the Democrats’ unflagging effort to boost the number of Hispanic voters bit them in the ass because their woke white activists made the party repulsive to Hispanic voters.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:25 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.