December 8, 2021
WELL:
🚨🚨 New poll from @WSJ shows a seismic shift among Hispanic voters:
☑️ Biden’s approval rating among Hispanics is 12 pts underwater
☑️ For the first time, Hispanics are now evenly split on the 2022 Congressional ballot
☑️ Biden is only +1 in a 2024 rematch with Trump pic.twitter.com/dHX1BPM2M0
— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 8, 2021
It would be delightfully ironic if the Democrats’ unflagging effort to boost the number of Hispanic voters bit them in the ass because their woke white activists made the party repulsive to Hispanic voters.