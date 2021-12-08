December 8, 2021
DISPATCHES FROM THE PARTY OF DIVERSITY AND TOLERANCE: The Democrats Have a Hate Problem.
Nearly a quarter of college students wouldn’t be friends with someone who voted for the other presidential candidate — with Democrats far more likely to dismiss people than Republicans — according to new Generation Lab/Axios polling.
Why it matters: Partisan divides — as each side inhabits parallel political, cultural and media universes —make a future of discord and distrust in the U.S. all the more likely.
By the numbers: 5% of Republicans said they wouldn’t be friends with someone from the opposite party, compared to 37% of Democrats.
- 71% of Democrats wouldn’t go on a date with someone with opposing views, versus 31% of Republicans.
- 30% of Democrats — and 7% of Republicans — wouldn’t work for someone who voted differently from them.
Bad things happen when you make politics your substitute religion.