«
»

December 8, 2021

VIRGINIA TECH STUDENT PUNISHED FOR BOOING AT SOCCER GAME. Great news! Virginia Tech has time to go after the “Shirtless Boys” superfans for yelling “what?!” at a ref, because all the other problems on campus have been solved.

Posted by Robert Shibley at 9:14 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.