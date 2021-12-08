December 8, 2021
VIRGINIA TECH STUDENT PUNISHED FOR BOOING AT SOCCER GAME. Great news! Virginia Tech has time to go after the “Shirtless Boys” superfans for yelling “what?!” at a ref, because all the other problems on campus have been solved.
