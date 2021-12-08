December 8, 2021

COLOR ME UNSURPRISED: Israeli study: People with natural immunity have more protection than double-dose vaccinated. Hybrid immunity — those who’ve had the shot and covid — is strongest, though. “The clear winner in protection is hybrid immunity, at least in the near term, although the recently boosted and those with natural immunity from COVID after being infected four to six months ago aren’t far behind. The comparative loser is vaccination, with people who’ve had two doses within the past two months enjoying only as much protection as people who’ve had natural immunity for eight to 10 months. In fact, even that may understate the advantage from natural immunity considering that the unvaccinated paradoxically tend to be more willing to take risks with COVID than the vaccinated are, at least here in the U.S. The average naturally immune person may be exposing himself more frequently to the virus than the average vaccinated person is and yet still getting infected less often.”

Well, the naturally immune mostly experienced Covid as relatively mild and not living up to the hype.