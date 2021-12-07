December 7, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Mom Says Her Son Got Vaccinated for Pizza Without Her Consent.

A mother in Los Angeles has said her son had been vaccinated at school without her consent after he was offered pizza.

Maribel Duarte told NBC 4 News her 13-year-old came home with a vaccine card after saying yes to being vaccinated in exchange for pizza at the Barack Obama Global Prep Academy school in South LA.

Duarte said she should have been asked to give her written consent for her child to be vaccinated.

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) website has sent a message to parents to get their children over the age of 12 vaccinated before January 10, 2022. According to the LAUSD mandate, students who are not vaccinated and do not have a valid exemption by that date will to have to follow classes through virtual, online learning.

The statement read: “Attention families of students aged 12 or older—this is your reminder to get your child vaccinated.

“Your first dose must be uploaded into Daily Pass no later than December 19, 2021. Both doses must be uploaded before January 10, 2022!”

Duarte said: “I should have been involved. The lady that gave him the shot and signed the paper was the one who told my son ‘please do not say anything, I don’t want to get into trouble.’